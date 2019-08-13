OGDEN — The race for mayor in Ogden was likely whittled to two candidates Tuesday night.
Incumbent Mike Caldwell and challenger Angel Castillo took home and 44.7% and 28.34% of the vote respectively, according to unofficial results from the Weber County Elections Office.
Tuesday night's results are still considered preliminary. The county says a results update will be posted Aug. 16 and official results will be presented by cities during their respective board of canvass meetings.
If the results hold, candidates Daniel Tabish and John Thompson are out of the contest, after receiving 22.16% and 4.79% of the total votes, respectively. As of Tuesday night, 7,364 votes were cast in the mayor's race.
Caldwell, who is nearing the end of his second term as mayor, first took office in 2012. Transportation infrastructure (including alternative forms of transportation), public safety and crime reduction, education and economic development are issues Caldwell says he focused on while in office and will continue to spotlight if reelected.
"I'm honored and flattered that Ogden residents would vote for me," Caldwell said Tuesday night. "I'm proud of what we've done during my time as mayor and I want to continue doing great things in Ogden."
Castillo is from Chicago, but most recently lived in Los Angeles. After almost two decades in Southern California, she moved to Ogden just over a year ago. Castillo began serving as an Ogden planning commissioner shortly after moving to the city.
Working on issues related to growth, public safety and education have been highlighted by Castillo during her campaign. She has focused on Ogden’s expanding housing needs and reducing absenteeism and improving performance at Ogden schools.
Castillo said she plans to continue to engage Ogden voters ahead of the November's general election, should her total votes be solidified by official canvass results, and hopes to bridge the vote total gap between her and the incumbent Caldwell.
"I'm happy we were able to activate our supporters with such a small budget and a grassroots campaign," she said Tuesday. "I'm going to continue to be out in the community, connecting with people."
In Ogden’s city council races, all three incumbents up for election will be serving new terms, after facing no challengers. Councilman Luis Lopez has some early competition from Anna Davidson, who runs a restaurant on Historic 25th Street, but according to Ogden City’s election website, Davidson withdrew from the at-large “C” seat race.
The two other incumbent councilmen up for election this year, Ben Nadolski in District 4 and Richard Hyer in District 2, didn't have any challengers.
The general election will be Nov. 5. For more information, go to http://elections.utah.gov.