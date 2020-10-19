It's been 42 years since a Democrat won the 1st District U.S. House race in Utah.
Accordingly, Darren Parry knows he's got a daunting task in his bid for the Northern Utah post, which leans heavily Republican. The Democratic hopeful knows he'll have to convince many GOPers to buck their party and mark him on their ballots. "I've got to pull a few my way," he said.
But he points to two key factors, among others, that he thinks help. First, he's a moderate Democrat and doesn't tend to the party's more progressive, left-leaning flank. He's pro-gun and pro-Second Amendment, he notes, and touts himself as a fiscal conservative, in line with many Republicans.
"I would say I'm a moderate. I'm a Utah Democrat with Utah values," Parry said by phone on Monday. He went on, noting that he's a sixth-generation Shoshone and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the dominant religion in Utah. His faith, he says, informs his political worldview.
Beyond that, he notes his deep roots in the 1st District, where he's lived his entire life. "I'm the only one who lives in the district. I've lived here my whole life. My people have lived here centuries and centuries," said Parry, who lives in Providence and serves as a leader in the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.
Blake Moore, the Republican candidate, lives in Salt Lake City, outside the 1st District, though he grew up in Ogden, within the district. Parry maintains that his roots count — that geographical proximity to the people of the district helps him better understand them. "I know their problems because I live among them. They're my problems, too," he said.
Whatever the case, whether his moderate views or roots are enough remains up to the voters. And if money and donations, key in politics, are an indicator, Moore has the edge. As of Sept. 30, the last day of the last Federal Elections Commission reporting period, Moore had generated campaign donations and receipts of $703,170, with $122,473 still on hand. Parry, by contrast, had generated $33,518 in campaign funds during the election cycle and had just $4,073 on hand.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, currently fills the 1st District post, covering Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other counties in Northern and northeastern Utah. But after nine terms, he's not running again, opening the seat up to a newcomer. Bishop has walloped the Democratic contenders he's faced, and if Parry wins, he'd be the first 1st District Democrat to do so since Gunn McKay won the seat in the 1978 election.
Mail-in ballots have been sent and voting culminates Nov. 3.
'RESIDE IN THE MIDDLE SPACE'
This is Parry's first bid for elective office. He had regarded himself as an independent, supportive over the years of both Democratic and Republican political leaders. But when the time came to commit to a party in vying for the U.S. House, he determined that he more closely aligned with the Democratic Party. Democrats, notably, are more attuned to the vulnerable, in his view.
Indeed, creating a safety net for those most in need, protecting the environment and addressing climate change, issues traditionally associated with the Democratic Party, rank high on Parry's priority list. Protecting rural Utah, too, is a big issue for him. "Making sure they have everything they need to be successful is important," Parry said.
Ensuring access to high-speed internet in the state's more remote corners is key because of its import in telemedicine and online education. Moreover, with more and more people working from home, making it easier connect to the web can aid in economic development in rural areas, forestalling the need to keep jobs in only the bigger population centers. He also worries about the state's agriculture sector and says protecting it is key.
With the economy still soft due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parry favors efforts at the federal level to craft another stimulus plan. "As long as COVID's still around, we need to provide more stimulus," to help families and businesses.
At the same time, he favors reducing regulation and red tape for businesses so they can thrive, aiding in economic recovery. He also calls for a balanced budget and says he'd vote for the interests of the people of the district over the wishes of the Democratic Party, if push came to shove.
Given such views that cross the partisan spectrum, Parry said some GOP acquaintances have let him know, privately, that he's got their support. They can't say so publicly, though, because to do so would invite backlash from the GOP hierarchy. But it tells the Democratic hopeful that there's a large middle area he can tap for support, giving him hope for his prospects.
"I just want to be the voice for common-sense, middle-ground people that I think most of the district is," he said. "I think most Utahns are moderate. ... That's me. I reside in the middle space."