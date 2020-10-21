OGDEN — Ogden City officials say first-quarter tax revenues are better than what was anticipated when the city's budget was passed during the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But those same officials say there are still too many unknowns at play to fully embrace optimism over the city's financial situation.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said available data shows that the city has collected roughly $5.5 million in taxes through the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which is more than each of the past two years. During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the tax revenue was just over $5 million. The year before that, in fiscal 2019, first-quarter tax revenue was about $4.9 million.
The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30. The Ogden City Council approved Ogden’s FY 2021 budget in late June. The city relies mainly on sales and property taxes to fill its general fund. According to city planning documents, property taxes make up about 26% of the city’s general fund operating budget. The city’s other main funding stream, sales tax, also accounts for 26% of the general fund income.
Generally speaking, Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said, the tax dollars taken in by the city so far is good news. Sales tax revenue, in particular, has pleasantly surprised city officials, he said, considering anticipated spending reductions caused by the pandemic.
"Many cities have seen sales tax be a little better than they thought," Johnson said. "But there are cities like Park City, Moab, that are just getting killed right now with sales tax. Sales tax, for us, has been a little better than we thought, but not on the trajectory it was on before COVID. We feel good about that, but we're a little worried going into Christmas."
Obviously, Johnson said, Christmas regularly represents the largest period of consumer spending during the year. He said the city will be keeping an eye on the Consumer Confidence Index. The CCI is an economic indicator published by The Conference Board that measures consumer confidence — defined as the degree of optimism about the U.S. economy that consumers are expressing through how they spend or save. The CCI at the end of September was 101.8, up from just 86.3 at the end of August, an 18% rise.
Johnson said while sales tax revenues have been good, the city is still waiting for a precise property tax revenue number from Weber County, which will come in December. And while tax revenues look to be in good shape, revenues related to charges for services, fines and forfeitures, and other categories are all down so far this year.
"That kind of concerns me," Johnson said. "Because if those trends continue, that means we're living on sales tax."
Johnson said sometimes economic downturns follow elections and the pandemic's long-term impact on local businesses is still murky because many businesses have been staying afloat through federal aid.
"We don't know how many business will close their doors," Johnson said. "The amount of money being given out by the state with the CARES Act right now is off the charts. It's keeping some businesses afloat. If we have a strong second wave of COVID, what does that do to these businesses that are hanging on by their fingernails?"
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has said repeatedly that the FY 2021 budget was the most conservative of his eight-year tenure as mayor. Anticipated revenue loss due to the pandemic prevented the city from doling out customary merit and cost of living pay increases for city employees and step-pay increases for public safety personnel, but there were no staff cuts or any reduction in services.
The mayor also said the budget situation would be monitored constantly and shifted when necessary, as the pandemic continues. Members of the city administration and council have said employee pay would be a first priority if the city’s fiscal situation turns out better than anticipated.
"We are definitely concerned about the impact to (employees)," said Council Chair Angela Choberka.
Johnson said it's still too early to think about reimplementing raises.
"We feel like where we budgeted we are not at risk right now," he said. "After we get through a few more months of seeing how the numbers go, then we can sit down and maybe start talking about if there are things we can do for the employees. That hasn't left our minds ... we just need a few more months under our belt."