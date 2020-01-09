NORTH OGDEN — Newly inaugurated Mayor S. Neal Berube says one of his first orders of business as North Ogden's new leader is creating a sense of collaboration in the community.
"It's no secret there's been some division in the city," he said, alluding to heated elections last November. One of his aims to help counter that, he said, will be to promote communication and create "one North Ogden."
Berube was sworn into office for the first time at the start of the North Ogden City Council meeting on Tuesday along with the four winners from last November's city council elections, incumbents Phillip Swanson, Ryan Barker and Cheryl Stoker and newcomer Charlotte Ekstrom. Berube takes over from Brent Chugg and will fill the last two years of the mayoral term originally won in 2017 by Brent Taylor, killed in late 2018 while serving with the Utah Army National Guard in Afghanistan.
City officials elsewhere across Weber County also started new terms and took office for the first time.
In Ogden, Mike Caldwell was sworn in to his third term as mayor. Three incumbent city council members, Richard Hyer, Luis Lopez and Ben Nadolski, also started new terms, won in last November's voting.
"I think we have great things ahead," Caldwell said Tuesday after his swearing-in, alluding to housing development plans and the planned Bus Rapid Transit system coming to Ogden, linking the downtown area and Weber State University. "Our bright days are ahead."
Elsewhere, Gordon Cutler was sworn in on Tuesday as the mayor of Uintah. He had been appointed to the post after the prior mayor, Lawrence Fitton, stepped down, and won election to the last two years of the term originally won by Fitton.
Dale Fowers took over as mayor of Hooper on Jan. 6, replacing Korry Green, who didn't seek reelection to the seat.
In South Ogden, there's already a vacancy on the city council there.
Two incumbent city council victors from last November, Sallee Orr and Brent Strate, were sworn-in to new terms. But Adam Hensley, another incumbent who also won last November, resigned because of a recent move to Morgan County. Now city officials will have to find a replacement, and applications for those interested in filling the seat Hensley won will be taken until Jan. 17. A replacement is tentatively to be selected at the Jan. 21 South Ogden City Council meeting.
In Roy on Tuesday, newcomers Ann Jackson and Diane Wilson and incumbent Joe Paul were sworn in to new terms on the City Council.
Three newcomers to the West Haven City Council, Nina Morse, Carrie Call and Kim Dixon, were sworn in to office on Jan. 2.
More incumbent and newly elected city council members from the other cities around Weber County were also to be sworn in.