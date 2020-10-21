As the signs for and against incorporation pop up around western Weber County, moves to push part of what would become the new city into Plain City instead are gaining steam.
The Plain City City Council earlier this month formally accepted the petitions from the property owners asking to be annexed and Mayor Jon Beesley said a public hearing on the matter will likely be held in early December. Thus far, according to Beesley, the City Council, which has final say, has been open to the idea of bringing the area west of Plain City into the city's fold.
And though it's not yet a done deal, Beesley said the incorporation vote, however it turns out, can't derail the annexation process. Legislation approved last June allowing the Plain City annexation initiative to proceed — even though the landmass in question overlaps with the larger area that would be incorporated into a new city — contains no stipulation or timeline for completion of annexation, he said.
The move to turn the broad swath of unincorporated western Weber County into a new city — preliminarily called West Weber Community — has generated strong feelings, both for and against. The issue is on the ballot as a special question for voters in the area, Proposition 18, with voting culminating Nov. 3.
But Scott Wayment, part of the contingent seeking annexation into Plain City, doesn't necessarily begrudge those trying to create the new city. He just thinks Plain City, not West Weber Community, is a better fit for the area where he lives, Warren. Those sentiments spurred his interest in being annexed.
"We shop up there," Wayment said, and kids from the area go to school in Plain City. "It makes sense that we be in Plain City." What's more, he went on, part of the Warren area is already within Plain City, thus annexation keeps the area whole, not divvied between two cities.
The annexation question has been a sore point as the incorporation process has unfolded. It even prompted incorporation proponents to file suit in the Utah Supreme Court to get clarification on state law governing the issue. The court earlier this month determined the annexation process could go forward, even if it clouds the potential boundaries of the proposed new city while Plain City officials weigh the petitions by Wayment and others to join their locale.
At any rate, Beesley, while calling the Warren area "a natural fit" for Plain City, emphasizes that the proposed annexation wasn't the doing of Plain City leaders. The area up for annexation on the west side of the city is largely rural and home to around 325 people. "The city is not going after these people. The people came to the city," he said.
Wayment echoes that. He had approached Beesley on the annexation question after the incorporation initiative started gaining steam. "It was never (city officials') push at all," Wayment said.
Even so, the simultaneous annexation and incorporation initiatives combined with the strong feelings the incorporation question has generated make for an impassioned electoral atmosphere in Weber County's western expanse. "There's quite a few signs for and against Proposition 18. It's quite interesting," Wayment said.
Indeed, the West 12th Street corridor cutting through the area is dotted with signs alternately touting and blasting Proposition 18. "New city=New taxes," reads an anti-Proposition 18 sign. "Make this our community," reads a pro-Proposition 18 sign.
Proponents of incorporation say becoming a city would give locals more say in how the area evolves. More and more subdivisions have been taking shape in the area, now governed by Weber County commissioners, gradually altering the traditionally rural, country feel of the area. Foes, though, alternatively worry a new city would mean more property taxes and say being governed by county commissioners is just fine.
Tom Favero owns land in the area that would become the new city but doesn't live there, thus he is unable to vote on Proposition 18, a point of contention. He opposes incorporation and is fine having county commissioners govern the area. "We can't vote, but if this thing gets through, we get taken. If it goes through, we don't have a say-so and that's not right," he said.
Despite such sentiments, Valerie Hansen, one of the lead incorporation proponents, says most have kept the debate an even keel. "For the most part, it is pretty civil," she said.