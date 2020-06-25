OGDEN — Though the minority population in Weber County and Utah as a whole may be small, that doesn’t deter Jacarri Kelley in her efforts advocating for the Black community.
“It has to be done, regardless,” she said.
New U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday show that the African-American and Latino populations in Weber County are edging up. Between 2010 and 2019, the African American population increased from 2,784 to 3,521. The much-larger Latino population went from 38,990 to 48,757 in the period, according to the new figures, which offer population estimates for 2019 broken down by demographics, county by county across the country.
Still, the Black population, in particular, is relatively small, just 1.35% of Weber County’s 260,213 residents as of 2019 and 1.19% of the state’s 3.21 million inhabitants. Latinos, the largest racial or ethnic minority here, accounted for 18.74% of Weber County’s population as of 2019 and 14.41% of the state’s population.
In the context of increased national debate about race in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota policeman and other incidents, such figures haven’t meant those speaking out here have necessarily been stifled, though. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, sparking protests against racism and police brutality in Utah and across the country.
“I don’t even pay attention to it,” said Kelley, referencing the small relative size of the African-American population here. That is, though the Black population here may be small, it doesn’t keep her from speaking out.
Kelley helps lead Northern Utah Black Lives Matter and has taken part in local efforts to raise awareness about discrimination the African American community faces, both in the wake of Floyd’s death last month and before. She’ll be taking part in a rally in Ogden on Saturday to press the Ogden Police Department to implement changes in departmental policy in the context of the debate over police brutality.
The public may just think there’s strength in numbers, Kelley went on. But speaking out and being heard is also about creating an effective strategy.
“I just feel like Utah is there with the bigger states,” she said, pointing, in particular, to activism among younger people. “It’s mostly the younger crowd.”
Likewise, Alicia Washington, another Weber County advocate for the African American community, thinks the Black voice in the state is “resounding.” Non-Hispanic whites account for the largest share of Utah’s population, 77.79% of the total, according to the new numbers. The trick, she said, is harnessing the activism, using it to implement actual change.
“Black voices are always heard, but where is the follow-through?” she said.
The Floyd killing has increased debate about and attention to the role of white people, still the largest racial bloc in the country, in advocating for change on behalf of people of color. Some whites, Washington said, “are pushing themselves to truly be an ally.” The challenge for such would-be allies, though, is in truly examining and understanding the systems that have created racism in the country, she said.
Weber County’s non-Hispanic white population accounted for 75.57% of the estimated 2019 population, 196,648 of the county’s 260,213 residents. That’s down from 78.21% of the population in 2010.
Though the African American population here is small, the concentration in Weber County is second only to Salt Lake County, where 1.85% of the population is Black. Likewise, Salt Lake County has the largest concentration of Latinos, 18.81% of the population, followed by Weber County, 18.74%.