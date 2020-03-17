OGDEN — As Ogden City moves forward on a plan to build a new water infrastructure system on the northeast side of the municipal airport, the city administration is now seeking money to cover another significant project there.
The administration will soon ask the Ogden City Council to approve an amendment to the city's 2020 budget that involves transferring $451,250 from the Business Depot Ogden lease revenue cache and $100,000 from the Capital Improvement Plan contingency fund. The money would be used to replace the Ogden-Hinckley Airport's terminal roof.
The roof is known to leak into the terminal and has been in need of replacement for several years, said Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson.
"This is one of those items that's not a nicety," Johnson said. "It's something that really needs to get done."
According to city council documents, the roof replacement will also benefit the airport's restaurant area. The city is in discussions with the owners of downtown Ogden restaurant The Bickering Sisters about opening an eatery at the airport. The city is also working to bring in a Hertz rental car operation to the airport that also stands to benefit from the project. According to a project brief prepared by Airport Manager Bryant Garrett, the city has been trying to bring a restaurant to the area since 2017, when a prior restauranteur permanently vacated the facility.
The City Council was to set a date for a public hearing on the budget amendment during its Tuesday evening meeting. That meeting, however, was cancelled due to concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the council approved a $250,000 budget amendment that will fund a design for new water infrastructure on the northeast side of the airport and to study costs associated with it.
That amendment is tied mainly to Borsight Inc.’s pending expansion at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, which includes two facilities totaling 150,000 square feet.
The city’s engineering department has determined a new water tank, which would hold approximately 150,000 gallons, would provide adequate fire flow for the development. City officials say the project would also support other development at the airport, something the city is actively trying to pursue.
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the city administration will eventually come back to the council for an appropriation to fund construction on the water tank. A similar water infrastructure project discussed during previous council work sessions was estimated to cost about $1.5 million.