OGDEN — On moving to Ogden nine years ago, Pepper Glass recalls some of the negative remarks he heard about the city from some locals.
"It really jarred me," said the associate sociology professor from Weber State University.
The comments seemed focused on the central and western portions of the city, which, though perhaps more working-class, seemed fine to him. But it got him thinking about the dynamics that result in some cities being deemed "good," others being deemed "bad," culminating in a new book, "Misplacing Ogden, Utah," that focuses on Ogden and its reputation in Utah as a "sin city."
The reputation — not fully merited by the facts, the author maintains — seems to have its roots in the original placement of the transcontinental railroad north of Ogden in the late 1800s. That placement generated resentment toward Ogden among some in Salt Lake City who wanted the track to run through their city, resulting in a derisive view of Ogden. To be sure, many in Ogden feel pride for the city, but negative views have persisted.
Glass further found that the growth of the Latino and immigrant population in Ogden has seemingly added another dimension to things, exacerbating some of the mixed sentiments.
Glass held an online discussion of the book on Wednesday, arguing that the significance of such things goes beyond mere academics or community pride. Negative views, even if they're not justified by reality, can result in crackdowns on crime and other activity that may not be fully merited.
"This has real-world affects," he said. "That's going to make things worse. That's creating more division and boundaries."
He didn't necessarily offer a fix. Indeed, he said, half jokingly, that Ogden ought to use its repute as a selling point. Instead of hiding from it, "just lean into its reputation, say, 'We're bad, come and see what it's like,'" he said.
Glass' book, published by the University of Utah Press, offers a comprehensive look at the sort of informal conversations locals regularly have about the city, some of the stereotypes residents have about the place they call home. The Standard-Examiner in 2017 published a package of stories, the #RealOgden project, delving into the city and how locals perceive it, parsing the notion that Ogden, rightly or wrongly, seems to be viewed as a sort of trouble spot in Utah.
Glass goes further, offering an academic and sociological look at the issue, arguing that the negative images placed on locales can stem not from reality, but from one group trying to assert superiority over another. Indeed, a look at real indicators like crime, homelessness and prevalence of drugs and gangs can result in a starkly different perspective. Salt Lake City, Glass said, "has a better reputation, but the crime rates are way higher than in Ogden."
Adrienne Andrews, the chief diversity officer at Weber State and a participant in Wednesday's discussion, sees the sort of thing Glass writes about. But challenging some of the seemingly inaccurate views of Ogden and certain Ogden neighborhoods can be tough. "The reputation becomes so distorted by the assumptions and perceptions of someone else's reality," she said.
Discussing the roots of Ogden's reputation, Val Holley, a historian from Ogden who's written about the city, said Salt Lake City boosters "never got over" the fact that they were bypassed as a location for the transcontinental railroad. He also took part in Wednesday's discussion. That slight, along with the rowdy reputation of 25th Street, led to tsk-tsking by leaders from the larger city about Ogden and its lingering reputation.
Meantime, a blurb about the book on the University of Utah Press website suggests that there are real stakes in understanding how cities' reputations can get unfairly tarnished. "Glass’s unique approach suggests we can better confront urban problems by rethinking assumptions about place and promoting interventions that break down boundaries," it reads.