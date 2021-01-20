OGDEN — Ten months later, more details of damage caused by the earthquake that shook Utah last year are trickling out.
Nothing fell down, but the March 18 rumbling was enough to cause more than $500,000 in collective damages to the Weber County Library System's five facilities, according to Weber County officials.
The buildings, located in Ogden, North Ogden, Washington Terrace, Roy and Huntsville, "rocked and rolled and held together really well," said Lynnda Wangsgard, director of the library system.
But they sustained cracks in sheetrock and other areas, spurring county officials to reach out to the system's insurers in search of help. In the end, engineering experts and claims officials put the estimated damages at $538,536, and Wangsgard said insurance should cover the cost of the repairs. Weber County commissioners on Jan. 12 agreed to contract with Malaska Construction Services to handle the fixes.
None of the damage was enough to threaten the structural integrity of the buildings, according to Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer. "It's not like a wall fell down or major structural challenges. It's more, I would call, cosmetic," he said. "The construction itself was solid."
But some of the damage is noticeable, like cracks in the concrete entryway of the Pleasant Valley Branch in Washington Terrace, Wangsgard said. She also singled out cracks in the overhang, or soffit, atop the Main Library in Ogden.
Three county libraries received overhauls and another was rebuilt in the mid- to late-2010s as part of a $45 million bond. They are all seismically reinforced. Even so, they can't withstand everything, and the 5.7-magnitude quake was enough to create the cracks. Wangsgard said the repair work should take about five months to complete, but shouldn't cause major inconvenience for the public.
Last year's earthquake caused notable shaking at the old parking garage abutting the Weber Center in downtown Ogden, home to Weber County government offices. It was enough to spur officials to speed up plans to demolish the structure.