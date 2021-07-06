SALT LAKE CITY — Someone out there is $10,000 richer.
And a whole lot of other people are no doubt disappointed.
The organizers of a $10,000 treasure hunt that got people hiking the wilds all along the Wasatch Front in Utah announced Monday afternoon that the loot had been discovered, off a trail in Salt Lake County. “$10,000 #Clinemaximtreasure has been found!!!!!!” said a message Monday on John Maxim’s Instagram feed.
Maxim and David Cline, both of Salt Lake City, announced June 19 that they hid $10,000 in a treasure chest somewhere in a broad swath stretching from north of Ogden south past Spanish Fork. It set off a frenzy as hikers scoured the mountains in the area for the money and, after news of the discovery started to spread, a mix of disappointment and relief.
“Congratulations to the person that was able to figure it out and find the treasure!! Now my brain can focus on something else(.) Kinda bummed, but relieved at the same time!” wrote one poster in response to Maxim’s message.
“Oh praise freaking be! Now my life can move on!!!” wrote someone else.
The money was discovered on the East Bench of Salt Lake County north of Big Cottonwood Canyon, Cline said later Monday. The hiding spot, he said, was off the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, past where that path connects to Heughs Canyon Trail. Maxim later identified the successful treasurer hunter as Andy Swanger, a married father of three.
Cline had said in an interview with the Standard-Examiner on Monday, only an hour or so before the discovery was announced, that the searchers were getting closer. He had initially thought the search would last all summer and lauded the sharp thinking of those looking for the money, put up by himself and Maxim. He and Maxim had periodically provided clues to aid the hunters.
“We always underestimate how clever people are. We’ve just got a lot of intelligent people,” Cline said.
Though many who had dreamt of the money end up empty-handed, the initiative hasn’t been a total loss. Cline said he and Maxim organized a similar hunt for $5,000 last year as a way of getting people out and about during the pent-up days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We wanted a safe way for people to get out and get vitamin D,” he said.
And the feedback he’s received this go-round, Cline added, indicates that many have gained from the experience of the hunt.
“We’ve gotten a lot of responses from families. It’s helped them bond as they try to solve the poem,” he said. The initial clue was a poem containing hints about the money’s location.
Someone else, Cline said, reported they had lost 16 pounds from all the hiking completed as part of the search.
Still, there were some uncertain moments. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team had to aid a family of four while they were searching for the money in a mountainous area. The agency said in a June 27 Facebook post that a man in the group was disabled after a rock fell on his foot, requiring the help of nearly 25 search and rescue team members to help him down the mountain.
That prompted the search organizers to let the treasure hunters know that the loot wasn’t too far off the beaten track and to advise them to carry plenty of water as they hiked. “Honestly, we just wanted to try to do something cool,” Cline said.