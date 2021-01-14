We all know the story of the Emperor Has No Clothes. The Emperor loves fine clothing. Swindlers arrive claiming to be the best weavers imaginable. They claim that the clothing they make is the finest with beautiful, intricate patterns. They say that this clothing is magical and would appear invisible to anyone who was stupid or incompetent. The Emperor sends men to check on the swindler's clothes. When each man realizes he sees nothing, he does not want to admit it for fear he would be accused of being stupid and incompetent. So, each man lies to the Emperor, saying the clothing was magnificent. Trump claims he lost the election because of widespread systematic voter fraud. He sends his allies and his proxies to find “answers” to the voter fraud. For fear of angering Trump what “answers” do they tell him?
Their “answers” used circular logic to advance their baseless claims of voter fraud. They spread doubt about the election being fair. Don’t trust mail-in ballots. There is a widespread conspiracy involving the collusion of thousands of election officials, poll workers and Republican secretaries of state, etc. They go to court claiming there must be fraud because of all the people who believe there was fraud. Their “answers” of voter fraud lost 60+ times before 86+ judges—including 38 Republican appointees and eight tapped by Trump—in their post-election litigation.
Injecting additional chaos into the process, undermining faith in our democracy itself, Republicans on January 6 challenged the congressional approval of the Electoral College's final vote in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
I’m reminded of an excerpt from the Cooper Union speech Abraham Lincoln delivered on February 27, 1860, in New York City, in reference to southern states threatening secession if they were not able to extend slavery. Lincoln said, “Your purpose, then, plainly stated, is that you will destroy the Government, unless you be allowed to construe and enforce the Constitution as you please, on all points in dispute between you and us. You will rule or ruin in all events.”
Richard Keckler
North Ogden