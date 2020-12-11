OGDEN — "Pandemic trials," with jurors socially distanced in a room separate from the courtroom, may be coming soon, a judge told a South Ogden man accused of attempted murder.
Michael Adam Christensen has been in the Weber County Jail since Jan. 21, after allegedly stabbing his mother in the chest and back, hitting a lung, the liver and the heart wall.
The victim was in intensive care but survived.
At a status conference in 2nd District Court on Thursday, Judge Joseph Bean told Christensen that state officials have indicated virtual trials might be allowed by the end of January.
Ogden courthouse officials have prepared a conference room to use as a jury box during the pandemic. Jurors will be socially distanced from one another and will observe the trial via video.
The Utah Supreme Court and the Utah Judicial Council have put live jury trials on hold during the pandemic, but Bean said some virtual trials may be allowed soon as officials have fine-tuned the virtual logistics.
Therefore, he set a March 29 trial for Christensen, plus a Feb. 25 pretrial hearing.
Dozens of murder, attempted-murder and other first-degree felony cases have been postponed repeatedly in Ogden and Farmington courts since the pandemic struck.
Christensen is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder; second-degree felony theft; and use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
In a probable cause statement, South Ogden police said Christensen's mother felt stab wounds and asked him, "What are you doing to me?"
The affidavit alleged Christensen then stole his mother's car. Police later arrested Christensen in a traffic stop.
Christensen told officers he did not have the knife and admitted he stole the car, according to the arrest affidavit, but he refused to answer officers' questions after that.
Court records show an escalating pattern of behavior by Christensen against his mother.
In November 2017, Christensen broke down a door inside his mother's house, stole her phone and left, and police soon found him at a nearby convenience store.
They arrested him after a scuffle, finding he had a knife in his hand as officers were handcuffing him on the ground.
He bailed out of jail, and a month later he went to his mother's home and stole several credit cards, a police document said. The woman had a protective order against him by then.
Police arrested him at a fast-food restaurant, having to shoot him with a Taser after he resisted and injured an officer's thumb.
He later pleaded guilty to class A misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon in the November incident and third-degree felony theft in the December matter.