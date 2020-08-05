FARMINGTON — The Davis School District board of education might schedule an emergency meeting, as soon as this week perhaps, to revisit an intensely controversial topic: its alternate-day school reopening plan.
Hundreds of protesters swarmed the district administration building Tuesday night, chanting "5 days a week" in an effort to get the board to hear their frustrations and complaints with the proposed hybrid plan, which currently has kids at school in-person no more than two days per week.
"I have a child that's going into kindergarten this year," one parent said. "And I don't know how she's going to learn everything that she needs to know to prepare her for first grade by being in class five hours a week. This is not possible. You're putting that all on the parents."
That parent's concerns were echoed by many people who both spoke and who didn't speak in what was an overflow meeting.
The alternate-day schedule causes issues for working parents, some speakers said during Tuesday's meeting, especially those who don't have the option to work remotely.
The school board is currently scheduled to meet again this week to tour new construction projects within the district.
Board member Julie Tanner tried to make a motion to schedule a meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the reopening plan, which board member Gordon Eckersley seconded.
Tanner felt the board was left out of the discussion when it came to approving a reopening plan and said that the state board of education requires local school boards to approve implementing a certain reopening plan in a public meeting, and DSD's board didn't do that. (For context, the Ogden School District in July needed board approval, which it got, to push the first day of school back six days.)
District business administrator Craig Carter shot the motion down because he felt it wasn't appropriate for the board to make a motion on something that wasn't previously on the meeting agenda.
Board vice president Liz Mumford said she'd consult with district leadership and board president John Robison about scheduling a meeting to solely discuss the reopening plan.
Mumford took a straw poll of board members to gauge their interest in meeting to discuss the reopening plan. All six board members said they would like to meet.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a board meeting hadn't been scheduled according to a district spokesperson. Utah Code requires public bodies to give no less than 24 hours' notice for upcoming meetings.
Though there was fierce opposition to the alternate-day schedule, there was also a handful of people who support it.
One was Cole Wilkes, a third grade teacher at Foxboro Elementary School.
"By doing this A/B schedule, it's allowing us to practice social distancing. As you can see, we don't have 30 people in this room right now, we're spread out. Imagine that with desks with kids," Wilkes said.
"This is going to help us keep our schools open longer."
Another, Centennial Junior High teacher Amy Cassil, said classes are unable to social distance on a regular schedule.
"On a hybrid schedule, we can (social distance)," Cassil said.
Brittanie Flint, who has five children including one she said has Down syndrome, said the district's plan overlooks students with special needs, a topic which has been the subject of an online petition that's gathered more than 2,500 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
"If your last name starts from A-N and you have an (Individualized Education Program), you will see nine school days in the first three months due to teacher prep days, holidays and when school starts. I don't know a typical child that that's a free and appropriate education (for), and I can for sure promise you for a child with a learning disability, that is not a free and appropriate education," she said.
The district opted for the alternate-day model in July in light of the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the county, which have gone down in raw numbers the past two weeks, albeit with a high positive case rate around 10%.
The current schedule would have kids whose last name starts with A-K go to school in-person Monday and Wednesday, with remote/online learning Tuesday and Thursday.
Students whose last name starts with L-Z would physically be in school Tuesday and Thursday with remote/online learning Monday and Wednesday. All students would have remote/online learning on Friday.
A recording of the meeting can be found online at youtube.com/watch?v=EC725fE2nDM.