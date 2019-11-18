OGDEN — You’ve probably heard of Ogden’s Farmers Market — held every summer, from June through September on Historic 25th Street.
The Fall Market, a truncated version of the summer market that features live music, local vendors and fall harvest activities, has also grown in popularity since it was implemented in 2016.
This year there will be a third edition added to the rotation.
Next month, Craft Lake City will launch its inaugural Holiday Market in Ogden — a gathering that will feature the work of dozens of Utah artisans. The event will include beer, wine and specialty cocktails from Ogden’s Five Wives Vodka and Roosters Brewing Company. Local food trucks will also be set up at the space.
The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at The Monarch building, 455 25th Street. Admission is $5, but kids 12 and under are free.
Craft Lake City, well-known for its annual DIY Festival at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City, is expanding its programming into northern Utah, according to the organization’s Executive Director Angela Brown.
Held in the heart of Ogden’s Nine Rails Creative District, the market will feature Utah artisans who craft handmade items. Brown said a panel of judges who work in Utah’s art community selected participating exhibitors. About 80 locals were chosen from an applicant pool of over 200 artisans.
The Monarch building opened earlier this month and includes a micro “artist community” with 40 permanent studios for creatives, most whom live in Ogden. The facility is home to painters, sculptors, woodworkers, podcasters and more.
Brown said several of The Monarch resident artists will participate in the Holiday Market and open their studios for the day. Brown said the partnership with The Monarch will create a new opportunity for her organization and Northern Utah’s arts community.
“Partnerships like these are integral to elevating Utah’s creative culture,” Brown said. “We’re thrilled to have dozens of The Monarch resident creatives join us in creating a unique ... event.”
Kelly Carper, Public Relations Consultant for The Monarch, said the vision for the building is that it become an “incubator where artists, makers and creative businesses can support one other’s vision so we can continue to grow the arts in this area.”
Carper said the partnership with Craft Lake City will provide a bridge between Ogden’s and Salt Lake City’s art communities and elevate the arts across the region.
The Ogden City Council approved the Nine Rails Creative District in August of 2018. The council’s approval formally designated a large section of the city as a centralized hub for arts and other creative activities.
The heart of the district is bounded by Washington Boulevard to the west and Jefferson Avenue to the east, between 24th and 26th streets. But the district also extends west to Historic 25th Street, north to The Junction, and east into the east-central neighborhood.
The still developing sector will include dedicated connections between each of those locations, supported by arts-based infrastructure.