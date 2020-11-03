OGDEN — An 18-year-old man pointed an air pistol at an Ogden police officer before the officer shot him in the abdomen Oct. 27, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police arrested Gavin Richard Johansen on Monday after he was released from a local hospital.
He was taken to the Weber County Jail to be held without bail on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault against a police officer.
Johansen also is accused of third-degree felony aggravated assault for allegedly strangling a family friend to near unconsciousness before running out the back door to the confrontation with the officer.
The police probable cause statement accompanying Johansen's arrest provided more details of the shooting, which Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt had outlined in general terms the night of the shooting.
The affidavit said Johansen left a court-ordered proctor home in Layton where he had been staying due to three felony convictions he had received in juvenile court in 2019.
On the way to his parents' home in Ogden, he called a former girlfriend to tell her he was going there to get a shotgun to end his life, the affidavit said.
The ex-girlfriend called Johansen's mother, who called her son's juvenile justice caseworker, who then called police.
Johansen's mother was not home at the time and called her 14-year-old daughter, who told her Johansen was already there.
The family friend later told police he was in the basement playing video games when he heard a noise in the next room and there found Johansen holding a shotgun.
The friend said he thought Johansen meant to harm himself and so he tried to wrestle the gun away.
During the struggle, Johansen got behind the friend and allegedly wrapped his arm around his neck from behind.
Johansen's sister said she heard the struggle, went downstairs and saw the friend being choked and turning blue in the face.
The girl said she grabbed the gun and Johansen let the friend go, picked up a knife and the air pistol and ran out the back door.
Police said in the affidavit that as they were entering the home from the front, an officer was stationed out in the back.
Johansen was holding in his left hand what the affidavit described as a large kitchen knife and a handgun in his right hand.
The officer ordered Johansen to stop, but he allegedly pointed the gun at the officer, who fired several shots, striking him once.
On the stairs where Johansen fell, investigators said they found a knife and "an air-soft handgun which looked very much like a real weapon," the affidavit said.
Police said they found a shotgun on a couch in the basement and several shotgun shells nearby.
Johansen's booking sheet said he also faces a possible charge of second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Formal charges had not been filed against Johansen as of Tuesday morning.