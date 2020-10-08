FARMINGTON — FBI task force agents on Wednesday arrested a Provo man on suspicion of 12 felony child sex solicitation and exploitation charges.
One of the agents, a Davis County Sheriff's Office deputy, said the man arrived at an arranged location expecting to meet a father offering his 9-year-old daughter for sex.
Instead, he met the agents, one of whom said in an arrest affidavit that he had been communicating with Smith on social media applications, posing as a sex-trafficking father.
Lowell David Smith, 43, was booked into the Davis County Jail on one count of first-degree felony criminal solicitation and 11 second-degree felony charges: one count of enticing a minor by internet or text and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The arrest affidavit alleged Smith contacted the undercover agent, who had created a fictitious online persona.
Smith, later identified after he gave the agent his phone number, allegedly said he wanted to abuse the fictitious 9-year-old.
Smith allegedly sent the agent infant and toddler rape videos and photos "to show that he was legitimate," the affidavit said.
In one chat conversation, Smith allegedly told the agent, "I plan on getting my hands on other little girls too."
The man also allegedly told the agent he "wanted to get other women pregnant so he could raise those children and sexually abuse them," according to the affidavit.
Smith remained held without bail in the Davis County Jail. Formal charges had not been filed by Thursday morning.
It was not clear whether the case would be prosecuted in state or federal courts. It could be handled in U.S. District Court because the arrest was made by an FBI task force.
Local police investigators periodically are assigned to various federal task forces, including this one, the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
State court records show Smith had several drug-related convictions in Utah County from 2001 to 2016.