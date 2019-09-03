OGDEN — Ellen Rickerd tallied a hat trick and an assist as St. Joseph Catholic High School girls soccer shut out American Preparatory Academy-Draper in an 8-0 victory Tuesday.
Sam Munson scored a brace for the Jayhawks while Cate Schmeling, Aby Beaty and Alexis Brown each netted once. Kenzie Munson and Mercedes Randhahn shared the clean sheet.
FARMINGTON 1, VIEWMONT 0
BOUNTIFUL — Naomi Kehl notched her sixth consecutive shutout at goalkeeper and Farmington grabbed a region win at Viewmont (2-5-1, 1-1 Region 5).
Kalea Woodyatt scored on a header to give the Phoenix (8-0, 2-0) a 1-0 halftime lead.
WOODS CROSS 1, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Izabella Ratto scored a second-half goal off an Isabel Campbell corner kick to lead Woods Cross to a region win at Box Elder (2-5-1, 0-2 Region 5).
Alisi Tauataina earned the clean sheet for the Wildcats (3-3, 1-1).
STANSBURY 6, BEN LOMOND 0
STANSBURY PARK — Ben Lomond (3-4, 0-3 Region 10) allowed three scores in each half in a region loss at Stansbury.
GREEN CANYON 9, BEAR RIVER 1
NORTH LOGAN — Green Canyon scored six goals in the second half to run away from Bear River (1-5, 0-1 Region 11) in a region opener.
Makenzie Lorimer scored in the first half for the Bears’ lone goal.
VOLLEYBALL
BOX ELDER 3, BEAR RIVER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder (2-0) swept Bear River (0-2) in the cross-county rivalry game. Set scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.
JUAN DIEGO 3, OGDEN 0
OGDEN — Juan Diego beat Ogden in straight sets by scores of 25-22, 25-19, 25-22.
Ashley Christensen led the Tigers (1-2, 0-1 Region 10) with seven kills. Stella Brower added six kills and two blocks.
BASEBALL
MERIT ACADEMY 9, ST. JOSEPH 0
OGDEN — St. Joseph suffered a home shutout at the hands of Merit Academy.