The NCAA released its newest set of data for Academic Progress Rate scores for universities nationwide and all Weber State sports programs are clear of the thresholds required to maintain postseason eligibility and avoid penalties.
Weber State's women's tennis team was one of a record 1,266 teams nationally to post a perfect four-year APR score of 1,000.
According to the NCAA's definition, APR "holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term."
Teams earn points as athletes stay in school and remain academically eligible. Programs' standing relative to APR scores is determined by maintaining a score of 930 or better over a four-year average.
"Our latest APR scores represent a lot of hard work behind the scenes from both our student-athletes as well as our athletic department support staff," Weber State athletic director Tim Crompton said in a news release. "We are committed in our efforts to provide ongoing top-tier academic support to our student-athletes. Ultimately, their success in the classroom is what matters most. We are proud to be able to provide an environment where our student-athletes are given the tools to thrive both athletically and academically."
The newest data, accounting for the 2018-19 academic year, also shows seven of WSU's 14 programs recorded a single-year score of 1,000: men's cross country, men's golf, women's cross country, women's golf, women's soccer, women's tennis, and women's volleyball.
Failure to maintain a multi-year rate of 930 or better can result in penalties. A report from the Associated Press says 15 additional teams nationally will face postseason bans based on APR scores revealed today.
The most high profile of those is men's basketball at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Lumberjacks were 28-3 this season and won the Southland Conference. That program has posted 28 or more wins in five of the last seven seasons but posted a four-year APR score of 810, the worst of any Division I team in the country. It faces a one-year postseason ban and reduced practice hours.
Weber State's 14 programs have the following four-year APR scores:
Women's tennis: 1,000
Women's soccer: 995
Women's volleyball: 995
Softball: 994
Women's cross country: 991
Women's golf: 981
Men's golf: 980
Women's track: 973
Men's cross country: 965
Football: 957
Men's tennis: 951
Women's basketball: 949
Men's basketball: 945
Men's track: 945