Swan Lakes Golf Course in Layton announced Monday it will close for good Sept. 4. No specific reason was given for the course’s closure in a message emailed Monday afternoon.
“After 25 years of building amazing friendships with our customers and community, the time has come that we must lock the doors. Swan Lakes anticipates closing on September 4, 2019,” read part of the message.
When reached by phone Monday, Swan Lakes general manager Chad Romney deferred questions to vice president Sheryl Starkey. Starkey didn’t return a request for comment by Tuesday evening.
It’s unknown how many employees will be affected by the closure.
Swan Lakes, at 850 N. 2200 West in Layton, is a 9-hole golf course with a driving range that also features a putting course, mini golf and batting cages.
Its closing will leave Layton with two golf courses: Valley View Golf Course on East Gentile Street near Highway 89, and Sun Hills Golf Course in the northeast part of the city.
In 2018, Ben Lomond Golf Course closed after operating for 62 years. The site on Highway 89 in Harrisville is being considered for residential development.